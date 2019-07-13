TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Kim Jayde hangs out with A-listers at Essence Festival

13 July 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kim Jayde had the time of her life at the Essence Music Festival.
Image: Instagram/Kim Jayde

MTV presenter Kim Jayde has been having the time of her life in New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival, which took place last weekend. 

Kim along with Nasty C, Amanda Black, Celeste Ntuli and Tellaman flew the SA flag high at the prestigious festival. 

The TV personality got to serve some Mzansi charm to the likes of actor Omari Hardwick, singer JoJo and actor and singer, Rotimi. 

Here's a glimpse of Kim living her best life. 

