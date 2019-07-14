'It has been a dream that finally comes true': Skolopad takes the red carpet experience to Bethlehem

Skolopad is throwing a Women's Day bash for all the ladies who have never had the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

Skolopad took to Instagram recently to post an invitation to the "Experience Red Carpet with Skolopad" event for all her hommies in Bethlehem, Free State.

The "one night stand" will cost R30 a ticket, which is cheaper than entrance to most other concerts.

Skolopad is no doubt expecting a large number of people to attend, since she is a well-known celeb in her hood.

Out of excitement, Skolopad shared that the event was a dream come true.

"It has been a dream that finally comes true. I always wanted my hommies to experience how it feels like to walk on a red carpet."

Cava the post below: