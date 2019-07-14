SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang
Can you believe that Lorna Maseko turned 36 the other day?
We couldn't but the TV presenter and chef had a snazzy celebration sponsored by her latest beverage partner and it looks like she had a blast.
In addition to looking amazing, Lorna celebrated the day with some of her friends and took to the socials to thank all those who honoured the invite and those who have supported her.
"Last night was beautiful, blessed and filled with so much love. Celebrated my birthday with love bugs who have been and do life with me through thick and thin. It goes without saying it’s not always how we want it to be, but as long as we have breath we keep fighting and making the best of these moments.
"Thanks to everyone who took the time to celebrate with me - love you."
Here are some of our fave snaps from the celebration. (Remember to swipe left)
A few followers aimed at the elephant in the room, asking where Bonang was.
Which in turn led to more questions about why it seems Lorna's invite to Bonang's #B32 fun trip was also lost in the mail...
Let the Fun Begin Dolls @bonang_m @barbiliscious ✈💃💕😍💐 #B32 #minivacay #satourism 💕🎉— Pinkygirl 🇿🇦 (@tebogopinkygirl) July 1, 2019
And while it is totes okay to outgrow people or for there to be dry seasons in friendships, when TshisaLIVE enquired about the speculated demise of the friendship a few months ago, both Lorna and Bonang just laughed off the then rife rumours.
However, the pair haven't been serving friendship goals like they used to and B's squad now mainly consists of Babalwa Mneno and her cousin Pinky Girl.
But anywho...