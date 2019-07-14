TshisaLIVE

Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself

14 July 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sophie and Max Lichaba are #couplegoals.
Image: Instagram/Sophie Ndaba

Sophie Ndaba and her hubby, Max Lichaba are the cutest and are always serving #relationshipgoals. 

Max is always spoiling Sophie and treating her like an absolute queen. 

Sophie also never misses the chance to let her hubby know how much she appreciates him. 

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the actress and TV personality switched things up and labelled Max her 'Man Crush Wednesday'. 

"Yes you my hubby...'You're my Man Crush Wednesday' because you put family first, because you just love me. As I sip my drink chilling with you... just you and me I think back on my birthday weekend last week.

"I wasn't feeling well and you made sure I smile all the way to your arms. Thank you. So I'm definitely crushing on you today... I pray for you more than I pray for myself." 

Awww!

