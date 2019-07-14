WATCH | How veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni would have wanted to be remembered

Tributes have continued to pour in for veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni who died this week, with many praising the vital role she played in many people's lives.

Nomhle died early on Wednesday morning in hospital, after being admitted on Friday. She was 77.

In her breakthrough role in 1981, Nkonyeni was cast in the play Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena, at the Capab (Cape Performing Arts Board) theatre in Cape Town.

She reflected on this, and other highlights of her life, in a TED talk about her life in 2016.

In a video of the talk, Nomhle mentioned how industry giants helped her to climb the ladder to success.

“I was the first black person to perform on that (Capab) stage and when that door opened, I never shut it,” she said.

She opened many doors for black people in the more than 50 years she was involved in the industry.

In that time she produced over 30 films and countless awards.

Watch the video: