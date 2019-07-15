Abdul Khoza and his wifey are expecting!

Isibaya actor Abdul Khoza and his wife, Baatile Themane, are set to welcome a new addition to their family.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year, made the exciting announcement on Instagram on Sunday.

The actor shared the cutest snap of Baatile cradling her growing baby bump.

"It's been quiet (sic) a journey for us but I thank the God each & everyday for blessing me with you in this life. You continue to show me so much love & support in everything we do...Now I can't wait to finally begin another exciting chapter for us as we about to become proud parents to our little angel."

Abdul went on to thank his wife for blessing him with his second child.

"Thank you for blessing me with my 2nd and your 1st bundle of joy. We shall walk through this life hand in hand & side by side. As we embrace the pleasures of finally being a happy family."