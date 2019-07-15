Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha ask Mzansi for a do-over

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are hoping to put March's "abuse" incident behind them.

Last week, a charge of assault was withdrawn against Mampintsha and since then the pair has issued a statement asking South Africans to forgive them for the pain they caused.

In it, they also apologised for the negative energy the "incident" had created.

"The two parties mentioned above wish to extend their apology to the nation for all that has happened," Mampintsha and Babes' said.

The statement, released by Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, said Mampintsha remained remorseful and was still committed to putting in work to ensure he does better.

"Mampintsha remains remorseful and is committed to working with authorities and any institution that deals with abuse through his "Fix Him Fix It" organisation that deals with teaching young men about abuse and helping them assess themselves."

The pair appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where the charges were officially withdrawn.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the state had chosen to withdraw the charges following successful mediation between the two.