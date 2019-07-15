Celeste Khumalo on her love life: It is not a public thing, I don't post about him

Celeste Khumalo is known for keeping her private life out of the spotlight, a move she says she decided on to protect her relationship.

The star, who recently joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy, gave fans a glimpse of her man late last year, when he featured in a video she shot while they were away with friends in Bali.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Celeste explained that it was just a fleeting glimpse of her partner and that fans should not get used to the idea of her parading her love life in the spotlight.

"I had gone to Bali with a few of my friends, and my partner was on the trip with me. It was just 15 seconds, so I can't say it was a conscious decision to show him off. It was just an in-the-moment thing. It is not a public thing. I don't post about him and don't go to events with him."

She said that the dynamics of relationships were even more tricky when fame was added to the mix.

"Relationships are a sacred space. It is a learning experience. It comes with many ups and down, and now when you add a whole lot of scrutiny and people who don't really know you guys, it is more difficult. These people only know about your on-screen personality or your achievements, they don't know you or where you come from, and now they want to give advice."

She said that she never wants her or her partner to be defined by their relationship because it could "contaminate" everything they have done so far.

"I just want to protect that space, because today it is great and maybe tomorrow it is not. I never want mine or my partner's narrative to be about the relationship being great or not. You go through many things in life and if you can do it with your partner, that is the most important thing. I don't want to share it with everyone."