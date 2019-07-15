How is DJ Fresh after SABC axing? 3 tweets that show he’s living his best life

As fans wait in anticipation to see who will replace DJ Fresh and The Fresh Breakfast, the DJ couldn't care less and is living it up while he waits for his new adventure on August 1.

Despite the powerful institution Metro FM is, or according to disgruntled fans, "was", fans were concerned for DJ Fresh when he and the SABC went their separate ways last week, even after the DJ assured them that he's never been better.

After the dramatic showdown that continued for over three weeks, Metro FM fired DJ Fresh with immediate effect owing to "unsuccessful engagements".

The DJ quickly released a statement to assure his fans that he's fine and greater things were on the horizon.

"I have actually never been better! I feel like I have been freed of a burdensome monkey on my back.

"My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all of the listeners and colleagues that made it what it was," Fresh said in a statement on social media.