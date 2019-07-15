How is DJ Fresh after SABC axing? 3 tweets that show he’s living his best life
As fans wait in anticipation to see who will replace DJ Fresh and The Fresh Breakfast, the DJ couldn't care less and is living it up while he waits for his new adventure on August 1.
Despite the powerful institution Metro FM is, or according to disgruntled fans, "was", fans were concerned for DJ Fresh when he and the SABC went their separate ways last week, even after the DJ assured them that he's never been better.
After the dramatic showdown that continued for over three weeks, Metro FM fired DJ Fresh with immediate effect owing to "unsuccessful engagements".
The DJ quickly released a statement to assure his fans that he's fine and greater things were on the horizon.
"I have actually never been better! I feel like I have been freed of a burdensome monkey on my back.
"My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all of the listeners and colleagues that made it what it was," Fresh said in a statement on social media.
He's three tweets that show that Fresh was serious when he said his Metro FM exit was the best thing that could have happened to him this year.
1. He won't let the "msu****" word oppress him! In fact, it's a joke now. Plus his DJ set is pure FIRE!
2. His mild joke about unemployment sure sounds like DJ Fresh is man with a plan...
Friday night at @Taboo_jhb some fellas from #Gabon kept throwing 200 rand notes into the dj box during my set! Got 4 of these in Namibia last light! Either I was on fire, or #unemployed was written all over my face 🤭🤷🏿♂️🚶🏾♂️ #DjLife #KeFresh pic.twitter.com/qvR3XTGeuz— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 14, 2019
3. Being "freed" from SABC gave the DJ time to plan a surprise birthday dinner party for his wife Thabiso. The man is just happy!
Thanks for coming through despite the short notice ♥️🙏🏾— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 14, 2019