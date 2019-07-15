TshisaLIVE

How is DJ Fresh after SABC axing? 3 tweets that show he’s living his best life

15 July 2019 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Fresh has been 'living his best life' since he left the SABC's Metro FM.
DJ Fresh has been 'living his best life' since he left the SABC's Metro FM.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Moeketsi Moticoe

As fans wait in anticipation to see who will replace DJ Fresh and The Fresh Breakfast, the DJ couldn't care less and is living it up while he waits for his new adventure on August 1.

Despite the powerful institution Metro FM is, or according to disgruntled fans, "was", fans were concerned for DJ Fresh when he and the SABC went their separate ways last week, even after the DJ assured them that he's never been better.

After the dramatic showdown that continued for over three weeks, Metro FM fired DJ Fresh with immediate effect owing to "unsuccessful engagements".

The DJ quickly released a statement to assure his fans that he's fine and greater things were on the horizon.

"I have actually never been better! I feel like I have been freed of a burdensome monkey on my back.

"My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all of the listeners and colleagues that made it what it was," Fresh said in a statement on social media.

He's three tweets that show that Fresh was serious when he said his Metro FM exit was the best thing that could have happened to him this year.

1. He won't let the "msu****" word oppress him! In fact, it's a joke now. Plus his DJ set is pure FIRE!

2. His mild joke about unemployment sure sounds like DJ Fresh is man with a plan...

3. Being "freed" from SABC gave the DJ time to plan a surprise birthday dinner party for his wife Thabiso. The man is just happy!

Why all the fuss? DJ Fresh is worth his weight in gold in SA radio

He's really one of the friendliest celebs Mzansi has... and that's why his fans don't mind changing the frequency to follow him wherever he goes
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

From suspension & silence to 'firing' - Five powerful quotes from DJ Fresh on Metro FM

DJ Fresh has been keeping his followers and fans posted
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Fresh on Metro FM axing: I've been freed of a burdensome monkey on my back

DJ Fresh has released a FINAL statement on the Metro FM matter
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Metro FM 'terminates' DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect

Big Dawg has been officially dismissed by the SABC
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa compares herself to Rihanna, Beyoncé & Serena TshisaLIVE
  2. I was scared for my life: Why Durban is off the list for Cassper's next #FillUp ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! Somizi's taking Mohale to New York for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
Jacob Zuma’s first date with the Zondo commission
X