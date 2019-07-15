IN MEMES | 'Talentless' Ntando & his yellow snake stole the show on 'Idols SA'
Idols SA viewers found themselves split after clear wooden mic contestant Ntando showed up with a yellow python in an effort to get the judges' attention.
While some fans were totes here for the "bravery", others were left annoyed by Ntando's stunt.
It takes a lot for fans to get used to life without Date My Family, and most of them have a love-hate relationship with Idols SA. So after Sunday's episode, they couldn't decide if they were here for Idols or not ... all thanks to Ntando.
Most tweeps said when they tune in to a singing competition they expect to find people with talent trying their luck for the number one spot, not people doing funky stunts that should be on shows like Ripley's Believe It Or Not.
I'd also do anything for the fame! Ntando is a legend. #IdolsSA #SnakeInAMankini this guy has got guts😂😂🤣🔥🔥— Atlegang_212 (@212Atlegang) July 15, 2019
🤣🤣🤣 Ntando Spiced my Day 😊 I can't stop laughing 🤣🤣#IdolsSA— Tee (@Tee28718259) July 14, 2019
That Ah ah ahaaaaa🤣🤣🤣 dude!🤗 pic.twitter.com/io2gEKaVgZ
Ntando aside, there was talent on display that many fans were willing to put their money on.
They have already found a couple of faves they are sure will go all the way to the top. They had the memes.
After watching Ntando 🤣🤣 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/puENbsPPBa— •••Langu••• (@laura_lann) July 14, 2019
#IdolsSA— Munyai Asakundwi (@Sir_Munyai) July 14, 2019
Enough about the snake guy,
Cape Town next week Sunday, the lady who got tripped ended up falling down while she was walking out pic.twitter.com/NdJfL7YKH9
#IdolsSA— Cava_#DjFresh_1August2019😉 (@Nolz_ml) July 14, 2019
So the twins were willing to let go of the golden if one was staying. How beautiful😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 i respect them pic.twitter.com/ym6roIBItb
"Love someone with you.." ~ Ntando #IdolsSA 😂 pic.twitter.com/UygjCKgzeK— Malum'Jobe (@Siphiwe38695944) July 14, 2019
Please don't come to audition and tell us you're going for the wooden mic, it makes it much more boring #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/sLrmLWILwY— LadyK-It's my opinion (@kithimza) July 14, 2019
Ntando athi thanks UNathi, VusNova and Somizi and Random 🤣🤚#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/jvUfU92sCW— Malum'Jobe (@Siphiwe38695944) July 14, 2019
Usomizi guys 🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/gKzadjleLM— Ndonenhle Mathenjwa ☘ (@NdoniMathenjwa) July 14, 2019
#IdolsSA @ProVerbMusic just knows how to finish you off. pic.twitter.com/fTs2E3w02S— IG: mlu_gumbi (@Meluleki_Gumbi) July 14, 2019