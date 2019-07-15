TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Talentless' Ntando & his yellow snake stole the show on 'Idols SA'

15 July 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Ntando showed up to 'Idols SA' auditions with a huge yellow snake.
Ntando showed up to 'Idols SA' auditions with a huge yellow snake.
Image: Twitter/Idols SA

Idols SA viewers found themselves split after clear wooden mic contestant Ntando showed up with a yellow python in an effort to get the judges' attention.

While some fans were totes here for the "bravery", others were left annoyed by Ntando's stunt.

It takes a lot for fans to get used to life without Date My Family, and most of them have a love-hate relationship with Idols SA. So after Sunday's episode, they couldn't decide if  they were here for Idols or not ... all thanks to Ntando.

Most tweeps said when they tune in to a singing competition they expect to find people with talent trying their luck for the number one spot, not people doing funky stunts that should be on shows like Ripley's Believe It Or Not.

Ntando aside, there was talent on display that many fans were willing to put their money on.

They have already found a couple of faves they are sure will go all the way to the top. They had the memes.

MORE

Just how well is Bonang's House of BNG doing? Woolworths says good

Retailer Wollworths is impressed with House of BNG's growth.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well

Samkelo opened up about being single, working on music and motherhood
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Nomsa Buthelezi spills the beans on her own 'perfect wedding' planning

'I’ve decided that I won’t have any bridesmaid at my wedding. I’ve had too many friends turn on me,' Nomsa said
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Tina Jaxa says her love for Ben 10 bae is flourishing because she let go of fear

Tina is so smitten with Fumani... she's 'ready' to say I do!
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa compares herself to Rihanna, Beyoncé & Serena TshisaLIVE
  2. I was scared for my life: Why Durban is off the list for Cassper's next #FillUp ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! Somizi's taking Mohale to New York for his birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X