IN MEMES | 'Talentless' Ntando & his yellow snake stole the show on 'Idols SA'

Idols SA viewers found themselves split after clear wooden mic contestant Ntando showed up with a yellow python in an effort to get the judges' attention.

While some fans were totes here for the "bravery", others were left annoyed by Ntando's stunt.

It takes a lot for fans to get used to life without Date My Family, and most of them have a love-hate relationship with Idols SA. So after Sunday's episode, they couldn't decide if they were here for Idols or not ... all thanks to Ntando.

Most tweeps said when they tune in to a singing competition they expect to find people with talent trying their luck for the number one spot, not people doing funky stunts that should be on shows like Ripley's Believe It Or Not.