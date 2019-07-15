Just how well is Bonang's House of BNG doing? Woolworths says good

As Bonang's House of BNG range continues to make big gains as the official sponsor at events, everyone wants to know just how well the MCC range is doing. Well, according to Woolworths, "good".

"Woolworths has a long standing relationship with Bonang Matheba, so we are very proud to be the exclusive retailer for House of BNG."

Woolworths said while exact sales figures can't be revealed, it is happy with the figures so far.

"We are currently in a closed period, so we are not able to discuss sales figures or growth. However, we can say that the range has done well so far, and we look forward to a fruitful, long collaboration with Bonang and House of BNG", the retailer said.

House of BNG has, since it was launched in March, been a celebration partner of the country's prestigious events. Recently, Bonang announced that she will not only be the host of the Miss SA pageant for the second time in a row, but also that her bubbly will be the event's celebration partner.

The first ever big appearance for the brand was at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. It was among other local brands owned by the country's small to medium businesses. It has since partnered with Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-up and the Vodacom Durban July.