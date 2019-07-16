Here's the reason why Zodwa Wabantu really apologised...
She apparently had no idea how her words would offend the LGBTQ+ community...
It wasn't the petitions and threats to have her show cut or even the comments that dominated Zodwa Wabantu's TL that led her to apologise. Instead a few phone calls from her friends helped Zodwa understand where exactly she had fumbled in her comments about gay people.
The Zodwa Uncensored reality TV star found herself in hot water after she made comments about gay people being too dramatic and "forgetting that they don't have vaginas".
Last week Zodwa took some time out to apologise on her show.
"I would like to apologise profoundly. I'm sorry. I didn't mean it like that," she explained.
Zodwa said initially she really didn't understand how her statement could be interpreted as homophobic until a friend showed her how the statement looked down on transgender people and undermined gays.
Zodwa admitted to initially being oblivious to how her words would hurt some of her biggest supporters.
"Like I said, I am not homophobic, I just didn't know. When I said what I said, I was in no way thinking that the comments would hurt my people or even encourage other people to hurt them. I don't want to see people hurt because of words I said. I walk around half naked and I wouldn't want to be harassed or raped, I also don't want any of that for them," she told TshisaLIVE.
"I swear to God, I never meant it in a harmful way but I'll do better."
Moja Love, the channel that airs Zodwa's show, also issued a statement apologising to the viewers for having let that episode air and not having done better to "educate" their talent on how to be LGBTQI+ conscious, so as to not insult or offend them.
The channel took responsibility and admitted to there being an oversight on its part.
"We convey our sincere and profound regret ... that these utterances have caused. We have placed internal measures to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future. Our channel talent will be given the proper tools and guidelines to enable them to understand the various dynamics that make up our society.”