Here's the reason why Zodwa Wabantu really apologised...

It wasn't the petitions and threats to have her show cut or even the comments that dominated Zodwa Wabantu's TL that led her to apologise. Instead a few phone calls from her friends helped Zodwa understand where exactly she had fumbled in her comments about gay people.

The Zodwa Uncensored reality TV star found herself in hot water after she made comments about gay people being too dramatic and "forgetting that they don't have vaginas".

Last week Zodwa took some time out to apologise on her show.

"I would like to apologise profoundly. I'm sorry. I didn't mean it like that," she explained.

Zodwa said initially she really didn't understand how her statement could be interpreted as homophobic until a friend showed her how the statement looked down on transgender people and undermined gays.