TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Bathong! Mantuli's fighting with her boss... again?

16 July 2019 - 09:33 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mantuli is on the warpath again, and Lehasa is in her sights.
Mantuli is on the warpath again, and Lehasa is in her sights.
Image: Via Instagram

Skeem Saam viewers are convinced that Mantuli is going through some kind of mid-life crisis. Mamazala can't seem to hold a job down because she always winds up on the wrong side of her boss.

This time Mantuli was at the forefront of an illegal strike at work and is back to making threads to make Lehasa's life miserable. This would be all great, except fans know from experience that Mantuli hardly ever executes her plans properly, and she'll eventually end up losing her job and getting depressed.

In other news, Sthoko finally got a job, making her family and fans happy. Sthoko being employed means that viewers will finally catch a break from Kwaito's constant moans about being the breadwinner.

Fans are just hoping Mantuli doesn't use Sthoko's money to sponsor the war she's busy brewing up for Lehasa - one that she's most likely to lose.

They had the memes.

