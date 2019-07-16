TshisaLIVE

Johnny Clegg's life in pictures

16 July 2019 - 21:46 By Karishma Thakurdin
Here's a look at how Johnny Clegg captured the hearts of fans across the globe.
Image: CAROLYN COLE/LOS ANGELES TIMES VIA GETTY IMAGES

As tributes continue to pour in for iconic musician Johnny Clegg - who died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer - one thing that has become clear: he leaves a lasting legacy that is etched in the hearts of people across the globe.

His manager of 30 years, Roddy Quin, confirmed that Clegg had died on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Johannesburg. He also confirmed that the singer-songwriter's death was linked to his pancreatic cancer, which first occurred in 2015.

"The last few weeks have been very tough for him. He has been very strong. He fought it till the last second."

A statement issued by Clegg's family said his love for the African culture was something that would be remembered forever. 

"Johnny leaves deep footprints in the hearts of every person that considers him/herself to be an African. He showed us what it was to assimilate to and embrace other cultures without losing your identity." 

Here's a look at Clegg doing what he did best on stage: 

Johnny Clegg performs during the 46664 concert honouring Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday in Hyde Park, London.
Image: Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Johnny Clegg on location for his 21 Icons portrait shoot at Cradle of Humankind, Sterkfontein on April 29, 2010 in Gauteng, South Africa as part of photographer and filmmaker Adrian Steirn's 21 Icons South Africa Series.
Image: Gary Van Wyk/Ginko Agency/ www.21Icons.com via Getty Images
A group portrait of Johnny Clegg (C) with Savuka.
Image: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images
Johnny Clegg performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall on March 27 2013 in London, England.
Image: Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images
Johnny Clegg participates in a traditional South African dance in front of a group of Zulu men. Born in England, Clegg was greatly influenced by Zulu culture and music during his upbringing in South Africa.
Image: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
Johnny Clegg (R) and Savuka performing live on stage at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco on October 5 1990.
Image: Clayton Call/Redferns/Getty Images
South African singer and musician Johnny Clegg on the set of the film 'The Power of One' in 1992. He worked on the film's soundtrack.
Image: Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

