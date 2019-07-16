Johnny Clegg's life in pictures

As tributes continue to pour in for iconic musician Johnny Clegg - who died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer - one thing that has become clear: he leaves a lasting legacy that is etched in the hearts of people across the globe.

His manager of 30 years, Roddy Quin, confirmed that Clegg had died on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Johannesburg. He also confirmed that the singer-songwriter's death was linked to his pancreatic cancer, which first occurred in 2015.

"The last few weeks have been very tough for him. He has been very strong. He fought it till the last second."

A statement issued by Clegg's family said his love for the African culture was something that would be remembered forever.

"Johnny leaves deep footprints in the hearts of every person that considers him/herself to be an African. He showed us what it was to assimilate to and embrace other cultures without losing your identity."

Here's a look at Clegg doing what he did best on stage: