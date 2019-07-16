TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Matlaila left fuming after cashier calls her daughter fat

Y'all really need to think about the stuff you say before you say it...

16 July 2019 - 12:20 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pebetsi Matlaila plays the role of Mokgadi on Skeem Saam.
Pebetsi Matlaila plays the role of Mokgadi on Skeem Saam.
Image: Instagram/Pebetsi Matlaila

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila was spitting fire after a cashier made an insulting comment about her daughter's weight. 

The actress explained that while she was out shopping with her daughter, a cashier had allegedly started a conversation that ended with Pebetsi telling her where to get off. This came after she called Pebetsi's six-year-old daughter fat.

"I'm absolutely livid, like absolutely annoyed," she said.

Pebetsi was in disbelief over how insensitive the cashier was.

"Then says, 'Oh she's so fat!' Did I get so pissed at her! First of all, can you let a child be a child. Can a child not worry about her weight at such a young age, a tender age like that. You gonna go around calling a child names like that?

"Something so hectic that could kill a child's self-esteem... in front of her even? If you have nothing nice to say, then just shut the f*** up!" she vented in a video after the encounter.

The actress got a lot of support from her followers who agreed that the cashier was insensitive and her alleged comments were uncalled for.

"My mother used to tell me 'Pebetsi, it's not a beautiful body that will get you far in life, what will get you far is a beautiful heart. And that's what I try to instill in my daughter.

"Jerrr... Like that woman really pissed me off. I didn't care if she was a fan a stan or not. Not with my child and not with children of any ethnicity for that matter. We are supposed to build them not pull them down," she explained to one of her followers.

Watch the video below.

MORE

Extortion charges against McDonald Ndou 'provisionally withdrawn'

McDonald is off the hook - for now.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

In SNAPS | Amanda du Pont is giving us travel goals

The travel bug is sinking its teeth into us, and we can only blame it on media personality Amanda du Pont who continually shares travel snaps on her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES | Bathong! Mantuli's fighting with her boss... again?

When Mantuli says "Ke Mantuli ka i one" fans know that it's about to go down!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Cici on living with her scars: I was filled with so much anger & hatred

Cici says she's now grateful for the strength her scars represent
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa compares herself to Rihanna, Beyoncé & Serena TshisaLIVE
  4. Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
X