Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Matlaila left fuming after cashier calls her daughter fat

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila was spitting fire after a cashier made an insulting comment about her daughter's weight.

The actress explained that while she was out shopping with her daughter, a cashier had allegedly started a conversation that ended with Pebetsi telling her where to get off. This came after she called Pebetsi's six-year-old daughter fat.

"I'm absolutely livid, like absolutely annoyed," she said.

Pebetsi was in disbelief over how insensitive the cashier was.

"Then says, 'Oh she's so fat!' Did I get so pissed at her! First of all, can you let a child be a child. Can a child not worry about her weight at such a young age, a tender age like that. You gonna go around calling a child names like that?

"Something so hectic that could kill a child's self-esteem... in front of her even? If you have nothing nice to say, then just shut the f*** up!" she vented in a video after the encounter.

The actress got a lot of support from her followers who agreed that the cashier was insensitive and her alleged comments were uncalled for.

"My mother used to tell me 'Pebetsi, it's not a beautiful body that will get you far in life, what will get you far is a beautiful heart. And that's what I try to instill in my daughter.

"Jerrr... Like that woman really pissed me off. I didn't care if she was a fan a stan or not. Not with my child and not with children of any ethnicity for that matter. We are supposed to build them not pull them down," she explained to one of her followers.

Watch the video below.