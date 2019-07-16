Tributes pour in for iconic musician Johnny Clegg
The nation has been plunged into a state of mourning as news of veteran musician Johnny Clegg's death spread on Tuesday night.
The musician's family and management confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday night that the Asimbonanga hitmaker had died, aged 66.
Within minutes of the announcement, Clegg's death was already trending at number one on Twitter and dominated timelines across all other social media. Some people shared their fondest memories of the musician, while others shared what his music meant to them.
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa called Clegg a "towering giant" and said his contribution to music and to the arts in general - in SA and globally - was unmatched.
Taking to Twitter, radio host Anele Mdoda expressed her sadness at the news and thanked the musician's family for allowing him to share his life and talent with the world.
"Post your pictures with Johnny Clegg. Tell us all your stories of your first time, your last time... your favourite time. The song that made you propose, your karaoke song, your family song, All of it. He is ours and we are his. Love to the family. What a loan you gave us," she tweeted.
Here are some of the other tributes:
A towering giant has fallen with the passing of legendary Singer-songwriter & Anthropologist Johnny Clegg. Our hearts are sore & as he famously sang in Asimbonanga "oh the sea is cold & the sky is grey" as we contend with the loss of a torchbearer of our struggle for freedom. pic.twitter.com/35RGuWGn02— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 16, 2019
What a Blow! Johnny Clegg "umZulu omhlope" has passed away! To call you just a musician would be to fail you. You embraced maskandi music & Zulu culture like it was your very own, at a time when it was unpopular! Thank you for the Music. Rest In Peace.. 💔💔! #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/C4LkJoSz1K— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) July 16, 2019
Rest in Peace to the great Johnny Clegg. You will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/ZMpzxrtu4G— Germinah Nyikana (@GerminahNyikana) July 16, 2019
I interviewed Johnny Clegg just over two years ago ahead of the launch of his final tour. He spoke about Juluka's struggles in the 1970s to perform live. He also recalled that his humility kept him grounded during the height of his fame in the late 1980s. RIP pic.twitter.com/YHMWTezVtg— Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) July 16, 2019
Profoundly heartbreaking to receive the news of the untimely passing of music icon and anti-apartheid activist Johnny Clegg #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/AADBnYvl5x— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 16, 2019
Rip to the Legend Johnny clegg 🙏🏽 thank you for your major contribution to our industry 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Oj7D8Squro— #16 (@L_Tido) July 16, 2019
Saddened by news of the passing away of Johnny Clegg- he was a pioneer of the changing South Africa, an absolute legend and undoubtedly one of South Africa’s Champion People @ChampionSAfrica #RIPJohnnyClegg pic.twitter.com/yAcw4uT0qr— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) July 16, 2019
A legend, RIP Johnny Clegg 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MH32RkSryT— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 16, 2019