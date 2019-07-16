Tributes pour in for iconic musician Johnny Clegg

Within minutes of the announcement, Clegg's death was already trending at number one on Twitter and dominated timelines across all other social media. Some people shared their fondest memories of the musician, while others shared what his music meant to them.

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa called Clegg a "towering giant" and said his contribution to music and to the arts in general - in SA and globally - was unmatched.

Taking to Twitter, radio host Anele Mdoda expressed her sadness at the news and thanked the musician's family for allowing him to share his life and talent with the world.

"Post your pictures with Johnny Clegg. Tell us all your stories of your first time, your last time... your favourite time. The song that made you propose, your karaoke song, your family song, All of it. He is ours and we are his. Love to the family. What a loan you gave us," she tweeted.

Here are some of the other tributes: