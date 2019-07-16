TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for iconic musician Johnny Clegg

16 July 2019 - 20:52 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Musician Johnny Clegg loved music and had a career spanning over decades.
Musician Johnny Clegg loved music and had a career spanning over decades.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The nation has been plunged into a state of mourning as news of veteran musician Johnny Clegg's death spread on Tuesday night.  

The musician's family and management confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday night that the Asimbonanga hitmaker had died, aged 66.

Johnny Clegg surrounded by family in final moments: 'He fought till the very end'

"An ox must continue pulling even when it is emaciated."
TshisaLIVE
48 minutes ago

Within minutes of the announcement, Clegg's death was already trending at number one on Twitter and dominated timelines across all other social media. Some people shared their fondest memories of the musician, while others shared what his music meant to them.

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa called Clegg a "towering giant" and said his contribution to music and to the arts in general - in SA and globally - was unmatched.

Taking to Twitter, radio host Anele Mdoda expressed her sadness at the news and thanked the musician's family for allowing him to share his life and talent with the world.

"Post your pictures with Johnny Clegg. Tell us all your stories of your first time, your last time... your favourite time. The song that made you propose, your karaoke song, your family song, All of it. He is ours and we are his. Love to the family. What a loan you gave us," she tweeted.

Here are some of the other tributes:

READ MORE:

SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died

Veteran musician Johnny Clegg has died at the age of 66.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'I’m living in a parallel universe with my condition': Our last interview with Johnny Clegg

TshisaLIVE interviewed Johnny Clegg two years ago when he announced his retirement.
TshisaLIVE
19 minutes ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Lorna's birthday celebration… sans 'bestie' Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Talentless' Ntando & his yellow snake stole the show on 'Idols SA' TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Ndaba to her hubby: I pray for you more than I pray for myself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Days of capture: Scratchy throats and 'I don't knows'- Zuma's moments not to be ...
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids
X