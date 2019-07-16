WATCH | Here's what Naomi Campbell thinks of one of David Tlale's latest designs

TshisaLIVE

Here's what Naomi Campbell thinks of one of David Tlale's latest designs

16 July 2019 - 15:21 By Karishma Thakurdin
Naomi Campbell goes shopping from David Tlale's latest collection.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

David Tlale's latest collection Africanah is evidently a hit with supermodel Naomi Campbell.  

The fashion icon, who was recently in Nigeria, hooked up with David to go shopping from his latest line. 

And, in a video shared by David on Instagram, Naomi can be seen trying on the Cape-Antelope Bomber Jacket in Sunset Salmon. 

The supermodel described the jacket as "gorg". 

The Lion King actress Florence Kasumba also served David Tlale on the red carpet at the European premiere of the film on Sunday. 

She also wore a bold outfit from the Africanah collection. 

The premiere was attended by Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

