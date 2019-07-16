WATCH | Here's what Naomi Campbell thinks of one of David Tlale's latest designs
David Tlale's latest collection Africanah is evidently a hit with supermodel Naomi Campbell.
The fashion icon, who was recently in Nigeria, hooked up with David to go shopping from his latest line.
And, in a video shared by David on Instagram, Naomi can be seen trying on the Cape-Antelope Bomber Jacket in Sunset Salmon.
The supermodel described the jacket as "gorg".
View this post on Instagram
When the superstar and catwalk queen @naomi is shopping our Cape-Antelope Bomber Jacket in Sunset Salmon #AFRICANAH Collection 🌍 @alaralagos #wwd #naomicampbell #Fashion #Style #womensstyle #wwd #MadeInAfrica 🎥 @trevor_stuurman #madeinsouthafrica #fashion #AfricanPride @proudly.sa
The Lion King actress Florence Kasumba also served David Tlale on the red carpet at the European premiere of the film on Sunday.
She also wore a bold outfit from the Africanah collection.
The premiere was attended by Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.