I feel like I can keep going forever, but I know it's an illusion: Johnny Clegg in his own words

Anti-apartheid anthem writer. Arrested for singing in a migrant labour hostel. Providing solace to ANC members in prison. Giving hope for the future.

On Tuesday, Johnny Clegg died after battling pancreatic cancer for five years. His manager, Roddy Quin, said he "fought till the very last second". That fighting spirit is symbolic of his life journey.

Here, in his own words, during a 2017 interview on CBC, Clegg speaks about his journey of discovery, coming face to face with death and hanging up his guitar.

An introduction to race

Clegg told CBC that his parents were more liberal than other white South Africans.

"In 1964 I went to school Zambia, in a non-racial school, and that was a very formative moment for me. There were more black school kids than whites, more black teachers. It was a very important experience, in a way, framing my return to South Africa and into this kind of cultural and racial silo."