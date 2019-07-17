IN MEMES | Please Step In makes viewers realise the stigma around HIV is still rife
While more people are better educated about HIV/Aids, there's a large number of people who are still in the dark about the disease and on Tuesday's episode of Please Step In, viewers met a family that was breaking up because of the stigma around HIV.
Priscilla called the relationship reality show and asked them to intervene and try to save her family from the downward spiral they were in. Priscilla explained that she and her mother had not been on speaking terms for ages and she wanted help to mend their relationship.
Viewers were shocked to find out that the "silent treatment" began after Priscilla told her mom she was HIV positive. After that things were never the same.
In fact, it got so bad that her mom would follow her around with bleach so she could clean whatever Priscilla touched before using it. She would wipe plates, taps, glasses and everything to "get rid" of germs because she thought she would infect her.
Tweeps, not only shocked but also hurt by her mother's actions, had the memes.
Super breaks my heart when mom and daughter don’t get along and I’m here wishing mine would wake from the dead! I really hope they resolve their issues and work at starting a good mother daughter relationship. Let’s hope #pleasestepin will help them. pic.twitter.com/6N98JpGUrh— Intombi_Yomzulu (@Sue_Mvy) July 16, 2019
I think her mom sees her ex husband when she looks at Priscilla, so she's subconsciously rejected her. All Priscilla wants is an apology, her kids have been mothered from a place of hurt #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/P2lmQQGwUH— ... (@dr_aba_lisa) July 16, 2019
Imagine your mom washing the taps, toilets etc with bleach just because your daughter who is HIV+used them. That would break any mother/daughter relationship. 💔💔 #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/FP8OZyyqdC— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) July 16, 2019
Iyooo today's episode 😢 😢 I felt it deep #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/MYlwZI4ba0— Mal-B (@WameLebo) July 16, 2019
Did she just say 9 #pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/GrkjjhwM55— ♏🌻 💞 I_AM KGOMOTSO 💞 🌻♏ (@KgomotsoMohulat) July 16, 2019
This woman is doing God's work, she was born to save the families 🌹🌹🌹🌹#pleasestepin pic.twitter.com/YjeTorSB4K— Malamulele Hotshot (@BVandau) July 16, 2019
The most mind-boggling thing about HIV is that people who have the virus are judged by people who DON'T KNOW whether or not they themselves have it!#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/LL9nEFS0lc— Mr Write😏 (@JeraZW) July 16, 2019