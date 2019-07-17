IN MEMES | Please Step In makes viewers realise the stigma around HIV is still rife

While more people are better educated about HIV/Aids, there's a large number of people who are still in the dark about the disease and on Tuesday's episode of Please Step In, viewers met a family that was breaking up because of the stigma around HIV.

Priscilla called the relationship reality show and asked them to intervene and try to save her family from the downward spiral they were in. Priscilla explained that she and her mother had not been on speaking terms for ages and she wanted help to mend their relationship.

Viewers were shocked to find out that the "silent treatment" began after Priscilla told her mom she was HIV positive. After that things were never the same.

In fact, it got so bad that her mom would follow her around with bleach so she could clean whatever Priscilla touched before using it. She would wipe plates, taps, glasses and everything to "get rid" of germs because she thought she would infect her.

Tweeps, not only shocked but also hurt by her mother's actions, had the memes.