Johnny Clegg's family asks fans to donate to literacy foundation

As heartfelt tributes and condolences continue to pour in from across the globe for Johnny Clegg and his loved ones, his family has requested donations to a worthy cause instead of flowers.

Clegg's manager, Roddy Quin, confirmed that the veteran singer was surrounded by loved ones when he died on Tuesday afternoon at home in Johannesburg.

The music icon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and, according to Quin, "fought till the end".

"The last few weeks have been very tough for him. He has been very strong. He fought it till the last second."

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Clegg's family thanked the world for the overwhelming support they have received.

The family also requested that instead of sending or laying flowers, fans make donations to The Click Foundation, which is responsible for facilitating online English literacy programmes in under-privileged schools in SA.

Donations can be made through https://www.friendsofjohnnyclegg.com/donate/ Click Foundation Trust, First National Bank, # 62388059183, SWIFT Code: FIRNZAJJ

Clegg will be given a private funeral and his family has asked for privacy.

"His passing has left us numb and we request that the family's privacy be respected during this trying time.

"There will be a service for the public to pay their respects and the details hereof will be announced in due course."