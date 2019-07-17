Johnny Clegg's final journey has ended, now we must walk in his footsteps

While we are all born knowing that one day we must die, it’s difficult to accept that even our heroes must walk this same path. One of our champions has fallen, and that’s hard to come to terms with today.

When I first encountered Johnny Clegg, in the late 70s, he was performing with his blood brother and creative partner Sipho Mchunu. The event was a free lunchtime concert held at the University of Natal, at the start of his professional journey.

Their music was heavily censored from the onset, and ignored by state-owned radio. In the face of constant police harassment, their only way to access audiences was through touring. These live performances brought them into conflict with the Group Areas Act, and they could thus only appear in private venues.

On that afternoon I was a bored schoolboy, playing truant with my friend. I lived a typical life, on my own small voyage through the white noise of high school, driven by surfing and girls, mediated by pocket money, and totally unaware of the importance and injustice of the times.

In search of mischief, or spurred on by destiny, Steve and I slunk off to the varsity, where we joined a handful of cleaning staff and a few nervous academics to watch one of Johnny and Sipho’s first performances.

Instead of the mind-freeze of an afternoon of the Great Trek, followed by rugby practice, my head was unscrewed and my heart was kick-started.