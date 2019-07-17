TshisaLIVE

WATCH | More than just music! Here's why Mzansi loved Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Iconic musician Johnny Clegg died on Tuesday night.
Image: Chrizelda Kekana

The nation's love for veteran singer Johnny Clegg ran deeper than just a fascination over a white man behind great Zulu hits such as Impi and Asimbonanga. Clegg's love for the Zulu culture and his fiery passion for music is what resonated with people from all walks of life. 

Clegg's family confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday night that the Impi hitmaker had died.

His manager of 30 years, Roddy Quin, said that Clegg died "with his family at home" on Tuesday afternoon. He also confirmed that the singer-songwriter's death was linked to his pancreatic cancer, which first occurred in 2015.

SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died

Veteran musician Johnny Clegg has died at the age of 66.
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Clegg's authenticity made him stick out, particularly when he became a force to be reckoned within the music industry. He had taken it upon himself to not only learn about the Zulu culture and people, but to totally submerge himself and live as one of the people he obviously adored.

That love and experience was evident in his music and proceeded to catapult him to global fame.

Here are some of his most popular hits!

Tributes pour in for iconic musician Johnny Clegg

People all over Mzansi expressed sadness at the news of Johnny Clegg's death.
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Johnny Clegg surrounded by family in final moments: 'He fought till the very end'

"An ox must continue pulling even when it is emaciated."
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

WATCH | Somizi, Abigail Kubeka & others remake Johnny Clegg's 'The Crossing'

50 artists have teamed up for the tribute.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

