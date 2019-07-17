WATCH | Hamba kahle Johnny Clegg, the 'white Zulu'

Ever since Johnny Clegg's death was confirmed on Tuesday, it has become evident that through his compassion and music he touched the hearts of millions of people from across the globe.

Clegg died on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones at his Johannesburg home.

Even though Clegg's family have been left shattered by his death, his son Jesse said they are comforted knowing that his legacy lives on.

"I will miss you deeply and struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us. Hamba kahle dad, be at peace. You have done so much and we honour you."

Here's a look at the lasting legacy Clegg has left behind: