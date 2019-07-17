TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Hamba kahle Johnny Clegg, the 'white Zulu'

17 July 2019 - 15:01 By Karishma Thakurdin
There's been an outpouring of tributes for Johnny Clegg from across the globe.
Ever since Johnny Clegg's death was confirmed on Tuesday, it has become evident that through his compassion and music he touched the hearts of millions of people from across the globe. 

Clegg died on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones at his Johannesburg home. 

Even though Clegg's family have been left shattered by his death, his son Jesse said they are comforted knowing that his legacy lives on. 

"I will miss you deeply and struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us. Hamba kahle dad, be at peace. You have done so much and we honour you." 

Here's a look at the lasting legacy Clegg has left behind:

South African music icon Johnny Clegg died on July 16 2019. Referred to as the ‘white Zulu’, the singer-songwriter died from pancreatic cancer. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

