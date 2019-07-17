WATCH | More than just music! Here's why Mzansi loved Johnny Clegg

The nation's love for veteran singer Johnny Clegg ran deeper than just a fascination over a white man behind great Zulu hits such as Impi and Asimbonanga. Clegg's love for the Zulu culture and his fiery passion for music is what resonated with people from all walks of life.

Clegg's family confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday night that the Impi hitmaker had died.

His manager of 30 years, Roddy Quin, said that Clegg died "with his family at home" on Tuesday afternoon. He also confirmed that the singer-songwriter's death was linked to his pancreatic cancer, which first occurred in 2015.