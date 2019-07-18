3 years without Gugu Zulu | Letshego says this year she's celebrating

As the world celebrates Mandela Day and commemorates three years since Gugu Zulu's death, Letshego Zulu will celebrate the launch of her book I Choose to Live: Life After Losing Gugu, a fitting tribute to her late husband that documents her choice to live even after losing the love of her life.

Today marks three years since Gugu died while trying to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, as part of a Trek4Mandela expedition to raise funds for sanitary pads for school girls.

"Today is the celebration of life. It's a celebration of me choosing to love life and me sharing a part of myself with other people. It will be a celebration of our loved one's lives as well as a celebration of us that remained and still chose to live," Letshego Zulu told TshisaLIVE.

Letshego said she's filled with gratitude that she finally managed to put pen to paper and share a journey of love, grief and learning to live and laugh again.

In her memoir, Letshego gives readers the full story into the heart-wrenching details of her and Gugu's trip to Kilimanjaro and coming back with her husband in a coffin.