TshisaLIVE

Five snaps of Thando Thabethe serving sauce

18 July 2019 - 10:28 By Jessica Levitt
Thando is goals in every way.
Thando is goals in every way.
Image: Instagram/Thando Thabethe

There's a reason they call her Thabooty. With curves like hers, Thando Thabethe is always serving sauce.

One look at her Instagram page and you'll be implementing a squat plan ASAP.

Don't believe us? Check out these five snaps of Thabooty in all her curvy glory.

MORE

Thando Thabethe on securing the bag: I won't be slowing down for anyone

The way Thabooty's confidence is set up, nothing and no one can stop her go!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Here's what Thando Thabethe's mom had to say about her naked movie scenes

Love Lives Here opens in cinemas this Friday.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Thando Thabethe glows like a woman in love in this new movie trailer

The rom-com looks like it will deliver everything it promised; love, laughter and even tears
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Thando Thabethe defends Pearl Thusi from #OpenUpTheIndustry hate

"Can we not be an entitled generation waiting like 'it’s my turn now' Get it! It’s not coming to you!"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  2. SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it! TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter made a mockery of Riky Rick because he listens to his woman TshisaLIVE
  5. Johnny Clegg surrounded by family in final moments: 'He fought till the very ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X