Five snaps of Thando Thabethe serving sauce
18 July 2019 - 10:28
There's a reason they call her Thabooty. With curves like hers, Thando Thabethe is always serving sauce.
One look at her Instagram page and you'll be implementing a squat plan ASAP.
Don't believe us? Check out these five snaps of Thabooty in all her curvy glory.
Taking in the last bit of Cape Town air before heading back to Jhb!!!Thank you to all the amazing promoters who booked my team and made this our most booked festive season yet ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 ...you are appreciated!!! Thank you my team @owens333 @tumi_m @given_b love u guys and thank YOU for partying with Thabooty 😍❤️❤️ 📸: @tumi_m