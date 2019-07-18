IN MEMES | Tweeps shocked by 'Rea Tsotella' 'scammer' who 'stole' pensioners' money!

In this Wednesday's episode of Rea Tsotella, they exposed a "scammer" who gave a bad name to all the legit black businesswomen after she "scammed" pensioners out of their hard-earned money.

The group of elderly women had planned to go on a boat cruise but it never happened, even after they paid a lot of money. The elderly women took their "friend", who introduced them to the "businesswoman", to the confrontational reality TV show to ask the host Bishop Makamu to intervene because they felt that she was withholding information.

The woman (who introduced the group to the businesswoman) denied knowing anything about the businesswoman "scamming" them and said that, if anything, she was also a victim.

When the businesswoman told her side of the story, she blamed the old grannies for not complying with the terms and conditions, and used that as her excuse for not repaying their money, even though the boat cruise never happened.