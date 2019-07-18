TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps shocked by 'Rea Tsotella' 'scammer' who 'stole' pensioners' money!

18 July 2019 - 10:02 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Bishop Makamu is the host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Bishop Makamu is the host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Supplied/ Moja Love

In this Wednesday's episode of Rea Tsotella, they exposed a "scammer" who gave a bad name to all the legit black businesswomen after she "scammed" pensioners out of their hard-earned money.

The group of elderly women had planned to go on a boat cruise but it never happened, even after they paid a lot of money. The elderly women took their "friend", who introduced them to the "businesswoman", to the confrontational reality TV show to ask the host Bishop Makamu to intervene because they felt that she was withholding information.

The woman (who introduced the group to the businesswoman) denied knowing anything about the businesswoman "scamming" them and said that, if anything, she was also a victim.

When the businesswoman told her side of the story, she blamed the old grannies for not complying with the terms and conditions, and used that as her excuse for not repaying their money, even though the boat cruise never happened.

Tweeps were not only disappointed by the "scammer" businesswoman but were hurt on behalf of the grannies, who just wanted to spoil themselves with a once-in-a-lifetime cruise in their final days.

They pulled out the memes to express their disappointment and sadness.

MORE

Johnny Clegg laid to rest in private funeral

The funeral took place in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

3 years without Gugu Zulu | Letshego says this year she's celebrating

Today marks three years since the death of racing car driver Gugu Zulu.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

RIP Johnny Clegg: Five must-read stories about 'the white Zulu'

SA is mourning the death of Johnny Clegg following his five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  2. SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it! TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter made a mockery of Riky Rick because he listens to his woman TshisaLIVE
  5. Johnny Clegg surrounded by family in final moments: 'He fought till the very ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X