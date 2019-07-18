IN MEMES | Tweeps shocked by 'Rea Tsotella' 'scammer' who 'stole' pensioners' money!
In this Wednesday's episode of Rea Tsotella, they exposed a "scammer" who gave a bad name to all the legit black businesswomen after she "scammed" pensioners out of their hard-earned money.
The group of elderly women had planned to go on a boat cruise but it never happened, even after they paid a lot of money. The elderly women took their "friend", who introduced them to the "businesswoman", to the confrontational reality TV show to ask the host Bishop Makamu to intervene because they felt that she was withholding information.
The woman (who introduced the group to the businesswoman) denied knowing anything about the businesswoman "scamming" them and said that, if anything, she was also a victim.
When the businesswoman told her side of the story, she blamed the old grannies for not complying with the terms and conditions, and used that as her excuse for not repaying their money, even though the boat cruise never happened.
Imagine your pension money going down the drain after you book a cruise only to find out your money disappeared.
Tweeps were not only disappointed by the "scammer" businesswoman but were hurt on behalf of the grannies, who just wanted to spoil themselves with a once-in-a-lifetime cruise in their final days.
They pulled out the memes to express their disappointment and sadness.
"100% Female and black owned business"....that mantra is used to scam our mothers !!! #ReatsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/N3BF5dyGfA— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) July 17, 2019
Why not scam people who can afford to lose such amounts and brush it off.... Not old people #reatsotellawednesday pic.twitter.com/1Hx9MihSFp— Siyabonga Tshabalala (@ciabonga_t) July 17, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday fly by night travel agencies pic.twitter.com/fiycVnxKn8— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 17, 2019
“Terms and conditions” will forever hold the country back #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/6dxT7JqEll— Asemahle (@AseNombombo) July 17, 2019
Yhooo they got played big time #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/vbxyAmHBtu— ProsperQD_ (@qhamadlula_) July 17, 2019
Gog'Harriet is dead set on going on the cruise.A refund is the last thing on her mind🤣🤣🤣#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/fUlbxIpR8C— Oyama Yaya Holiday (@oyama_yaya) July 17, 2019
Mara to be honest our grannies and paying for things like societies and schemes we cant separate them its a tendency they have #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/KoRoFfCFW7— Father Cozy (@Coziest_Tizzy) July 17, 2019
Ao shem😭😭 for sure the money for the cruise sank with Titanic💔😵 #ReaTsotellaWednesday #Scammer pic.twitter.com/CblPZlOLxV— Lord Ben Mokgoko🏳️🌈 (@g_vd_mokgoko) July 17, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday so sad Ofiwang scamming ogogo by taking them to Reatsotella cruise instead of the actual trip..a whole 60k on gogo Emily only🤔 pic.twitter.com/a3e5bOBQRN— JasCapable (@JasEasy) July 17, 2019
If you are a #scammer ..scam within your age and league !!! #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/s3qsejgnCC— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) July 17, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday i hope Bishop finds a solution aftr the break... pic.twitter.com/nPtP6IM4i8— Glitch Az Mute (@az_glitch) July 17, 2019
Once peoplestop thinking they can get rich overnight or be financially free overnight than we won’t have so many scams #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/erObtlwNeK— andile (@Djandy_kay) July 17, 2019