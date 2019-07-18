TshisaLIVE

RIP Johnny Clegg: Five must-read stories about 'the white Zulu'

18 July 2019 - 06:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Johnny Clegg dances for a group of men.
Johnny Clegg dances for a group of men.
Image: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

South Africa is mourning the death of Johnny Clegg following his five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The renowned artist died at his Johannesburg home on Tuesday. Known as "the white Zulu", his musical legacy is one of the greatest ever produced in South Africa and his body of work brought the country together.

Here are five must-read Clegg stories:

Love for Zulu culture

Clegg's identity crisis at the age of 15 ignited his deep love for Zulu culture and language.

He said even though it took him a while and a lot of work to learn the language, Zulu was his saviour in many respects.

WATCH: Johnny Clegg reveals where his love for the Zulu culture began

Legendary musician Johnny Clegg has revealed that an identity crisis at the tender age of 15 ignited his deep love for the Zulu culture and language.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Asimbonanga

One of the musician's magical moments was singing Asimbonanga for late former president Nelson Mandela.

According to Clegg, the moment he saw Mandela on stage, 11 years after the song's initial release, he knew it would be the highlight of his career.

Singing Asimbonanga for Mandela is one of Johnny Clegg's magical moments

With over 40 years in the music industry, Johnny Clegg has a lot of unforgettable moments, but the one that will forever be etched in his mind was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Musical goals

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, it was the legendary musician's mission to achieve all his musical goals, before retiring later this year.

In 2017, he told TshisaLIVE that after being diagnosed he learnt to appreciate life's little gifts. 

'I’m living in a parallel universe with my condition' - Johnny Clegg on retiring

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago, it has been legendary musician Johnny Clegg's mission to achieve all his musical goals ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Honorary doctorate

In 2018, Clegg's ill-health prevented him from personally accepting an honorary doctorate in visual and performing arts from the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Four SA legends honoured with a doctorate

Ill-health prevented music legend Johnny Clegg from personally accepting an honorary doctorate degree from the Durban University of Technology on ...
News
10 months ago

The crossing

The tribute song The Crossing saw a talented group of musicians and friends come together to raise money for education, while honouring Clegg.

The group included Somizi Mhlongo, Abigail Kubeka, Lira, Judith Sephuma, Kahn Morbee, Karlien van Jaarsveld and Kurt Darren.

WATCH | Somizi, Abigail Kubeka & others remake Johnny Clegg's 'The Crossing'

50 artists have teamed up for the tribute.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. SA music icon Johnny Clegg has died TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper & AKA embrace each other's music, Mzansi can't believe it! TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter made a mockery of Riky Rick because he listens to his woman TshisaLIVE
  5. Johnny Clegg surrounded by family in final moments: 'He fought till the very ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X