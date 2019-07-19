IN MEMES | LOL! Mrs X aka Mantuli was never ready for the fame!
In her quest to fight dirty with her boss Lehasa, Mantuli agreed to do a TV interview where she held nothing back as she hurled insults at Lehasa. But when it finally aired she knew for sure she had landed in hot water because her face wasn't hidden at all.
Mantuli grabbed the opportunity to talk rubbish about her boss on national TV on the promise that her face would be blurred out and her name kept anonymous.
However, she got the shock of her life when the insert aired and the show's definition of hiding her face was one black line across her eyes. Just that one, teeny weeny line. It was clear for all to see that it was Mantuli ka i one, her voice also wasn't changed.
Her reaction as she realised how much trouble she was in, left tweeps howling!
Watch her below.
#SkeemSaam #MrsX Mmm Mrs X I like that🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Excuse my laugh😅😅💔 pic.twitter.com/4vSg4JMjwK— Davis_The_Protagonist🌐 (@segooa_austin) July 18, 2019
Look... several hours later it is still the funniest thing tweeps have seen!
They had the memes too.
Mrs X, Mrs X, Mrs X 😂🤣🤣🤣 #SkeemSaam— Stera (@SteraClemond) July 18, 2019
This is so fucking FUNNY. Laughing so hard! pic.twitter.com/hyE8HqJsRO
When Mrs X sees herself on TV— Zen1ne (@BTsheamo) July 18, 2019
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/tfdazvam6b
Mrs x them u just made my nyt lov u pic.twitter.com/Q08GMY9wUC— Iniesta (@Iniesta75452099) July 18, 2019
I couldn’t stop laughing today #MrsX #skeemsaam 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EMZXgXI6At— The_Baking_Accountant (@tendaithelma) July 18, 2019
#SkeemSaam— Fuze_phlb (@PholobaThulz1) July 18, 2019
Mrs X Mabena. We see you... pic.twitter.com/bxjuXwBJY3
How does MaNtuli like Mrs X now #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FYrleB7eOn— Puleng Nyamathane (@Puleng_Nyaks) July 18, 2019