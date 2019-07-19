Mzansi shouts 'Siya Vuma!' to Busiswa & Moonchild's spice on Beyoncé's album

Busiswa and Moonchild totes owned their power on that song with Beyonce! The South African musicians slayed everything and everyone so much that Africa is singing their praises, even over the ultimate Queen Bey!

Mzansi excitedly waited for Bey's album The Gift to drop on Friday and a soon as it did they went searching for the track My Power featuring Busiswa and Moonchild.

And fans definitely weren't disappointed. The track also featured Tierra Whack and Nija - along with Beyoncé.

Not only did Moonchild and Busiswa not compromise on their styles and funk, but Twitter also couldn't get over just how amazing Busiswa slayed her verse in Zulu.

When moghel said 'Vumani Bo!' and Moonchild went 'Yebo!' it was over.

The whole album was well worth the wait and Bey did great with it. Our very own Anatii was also praised for his part as lyricist and composer on Brown Skin Girl.

This is just another reminder that we've got it! Whatever "it" is, Mzansi has it in abundance!