Nathi Mthethwa visits Nomhle Nkonyeni's home after 'lack of government support' at memorial

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa visited veteran actor Nomhle Nkoyeni's home in the Eastern Cape on Thursday after a video from her memorial on Wednesday raised questions over government's support.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, which was also Mandela Day, the minister shared several pictures of himself with Nomhle's family and added that they decided to go to the family home to help prepare for Nomhle's final send-off.

The politician also tweeted that the veteran actor's funeral would be "a special provincial official state funeral".

"Tomorrow [Friday] we lay our beloved acting icon uMama Nkonyeni to rest and today [Thursday] I am visiting her home to spend time with her family as we make the final preparations for her send-off tomorrow morning where she will be accorded with a special provincial official state funeral."

The minister said he was welcomed by Nomhle's family and was inspired by the strength they showed, particularly Nomhle's son Teboho Nkonyeni.

"Being with Mama Nkonyeni's family and sharing stories of her life and the impact she made not just in her family but in the community has been an experience that I will forever hold dear to me. We've lost a true icon but we are comforted in knowing that she will live on in our hearts," Nathi said.