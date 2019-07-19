Nathi Mthethwa visits Nomhle Nkonyeni's home after 'lack of government support' at memorial
Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa visited veteran actor Nomhle Nkoyeni's home in the Eastern Cape on Thursday after a video from her memorial on Wednesday raised questions over government's support.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, which was also Mandela Day, the minister shared several pictures of himself with Nomhle's family and added that they decided to go to the family home to help prepare for Nomhle's final send-off.
The politician also tweeted that the veteran actor's funeral would be "a special provincial official state funeral".
"Tomorrow [Friday] we lay our beloved acting icon uMama Nkonyeni to rest and today [Thursday] I am visiting her home to spend time with her family as we make the final preparations for her send-off tomorrow morning where she will be accorded with a special provincial official state funeral."
The minister said he was welcomed by Nomhle's family and was inspired by the strength they showed, particularly Nomhle's son Teboho Nkonyeni.
"Being with Mama Nkonyeni's family and sharing stories of her life and the impact she made not just in her family but in the community has been an experience that I will forever hold dear to me. We've lost a true icon but we are comforted in knowing that she will live on in our hearts," Nathi said.
The posts dialed down the fire that fans were spitting on social media, particularly after actor Joe Kazadi shared a snippet from the memorial service where actress Zikhona Sodlaka stood before the podium and called out for the government representative from the department of arts and no one stood up.
The comments were filled with people who were saddened by the video.
"This is a Flippin joke. So heartbreaking," one follower said.
"Our artists are not valued at all in this country. This is sad... a whole legend and no one from these mentioned departments came," said another.
