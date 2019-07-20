Nomzamo's letter to herself: Girls like me aren’t supposed to make it but I did

In celebration of her birthday recently, Nomzamo Mbatha reflected on her journey to becoming a globally recognised and described her life as a "miracle".

Nomzamo penned a heartfelt letter to herself as a teenager and bid farewell to her 20s.

"My life hasn’t been easy but it sure has been kind to me. In so many ways. It would be an injustice to not recognize the miracle that is my life. Girls that come from where I come from aren’t supposed to make it this far and I thank God that he has covered me. From KwaMashu to the world."

Nomzamo said her 20s taught her so many lessons on family, friends, love, heartbreak and the journey back to self-love and self-worth.

Here's her full letter: