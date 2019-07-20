Prince Kaybee reflects on his humble beginnings

Prince Kaybee took it all the way back before he burst onto the scene and took over the game.

The popular DJ shared a picture of himself in a back office of a club which was his crib and studio.

"Celebrating 5 years of mainstream presence. This is me in 2014 at a back office of a club I played at. I was also sleeping in here on that couch behind the midi keyboard, this is where I produced my break out single Better Days."

Prince Kaybee added that the laptop and mini keyboard wasn't his, and his phone didn't even have a back cover. The muso advised followers to "focus on who you want to be".