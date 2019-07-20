TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee reflects on his humble beginnings

20 July 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Prince Kaybee hopes to inspire others.
Prince Kaybee hopes to inspire others.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee took it all the way back before he burst onto the scene and took over the game. 

The popular DJ shared a picture of himself in a back office of a club which was his crib and studio. 

"Celebrating 5 years of mainstream presence. This is me in 2014 at a back office of a club I played at. I was also sleeping in here on that couch behind the midi keyboard, this is where I produced my break out single Better Days." 

Prince Kaybee added that the laptop and mini keyboard wasn't his, and his phone didn't even have a back cover. The muso advised followers to "focus on who you want to be". 

K.O on Cashtime music making it back on streaming platforms: It's timeless

It may be 'gone' but CashTime gave Mzansi jams galore!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'I’m living in a parallel universe with my condition': Our last interview with Johnny Clegg

TshisaLIVE interviewed Johnny Clegg two years ago when he announced his retirement.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Thembi Mtshali-Jones to be honoured with a Living Legend Award in the US

Thembi Mtshali has a career spanning over two decades!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee calls out trolls for dragging Lady Zamar over her acne TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter made a mockery of Riky Rick because he listens to his woman TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! Beyoncé handpicks Moonchild & Busiswa to feature on 'The Gift' TshisaLIVE
  5. Five snaps of Thando Thabethe serving sauce TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X