WATCH | Sbahle has been pushing boundaries in her journey to recovery

It's almost one year since Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car crash which left her seriously injured, but she's managed to fight her way back to recovery.

And, even though Sbahle isn't 100% yet, she continues to push her limits.

She shared a video of one of her sessions with her fitness trainer, explaining that she always looks at the positive.

"A lot of times people look at the negative side of what they feel they can’t do. I always look at the positive side of what I can do," she said.