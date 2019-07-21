Levels! Khaya Mthethwa shines as The Lion King's choral music director

As fans across the world flocked to cinemas to catch The Lion King this past weekend, former Miss SA Ntando Kunene gushed over her hubby and gospel star Khaya Mthethwa's role as choral music director on the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Ntando said she was incredibly proud of her man and his hard work.

"God has elevated you so much. Everything you touch turns into magic. I am so proud of you my love. Your hardwork and attention to detail are only a few characteristics that make you the best in your field. Onwards and upwards baby. Meet the Choral Music Director for the Lion King movie."