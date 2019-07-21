TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Clement Maosa conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

21 July 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Clement Maosa made it to the top of Africa's highest peak.
Clement Maosa made it to the top of Africa's highest peak.
Image: Instagram/ Clement Maosa

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa who was part of the Trek4Mandela expedition was overjoyed about making it to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. 

The annual expedition is organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and is aid of sanitary pads for underprivileged girls. 

Taking to Instagram, Clement shared pictures from the peak of Mount Kili. 

"Getting to this point was a mission and a half, how I did it I have no idea but I know for sure that there is greater power! I still don’t know how to explain the whole experience without scaring you, because there was definitely tears, sweat, etc but all worth it and hell yeah I would do it again. I have never challenged myself this much but I’m glad I did.I’m more grateful to life than ever before and appreciate all the support and prayers from everyone." 

View this post on Instagram

I have conquered!👊🏽 Done did Kilimanjaro ✅

A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on

View this post on Instagram

Have you ever been above the clouds?

A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on

Distruction Boyz plan to 'resurrect' gqom with Sinenkani: Gqom is not dead

The Boyz say they are bringing a different flavour of gqom that SA will love
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Fans left saddened by Vinette Ebrahim's '7de Laan' exit after 19 years

It's going to be hard for fans to say bye to another all-time fave on 7de Laan
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lebo M on Beyoncé in The Lion King: She is spectacular as Nala

Lebo M said the film is more African than before.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

RIP Johnny Clegg: Five must-read stories about 'the white Zulu'

SA is mourning the death of Johnny Clegg following his five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee calls out trolls for dragging Lady Zamar over her acne TshisaLIVE
  3. Five snaps of Thando Thabethe serving sauce TshisaLIVE
  4. Levels! Beyoncé handpicks Moonchild & Busiswa to feature on 'The Gift' TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans left saddened by Vinette Ebrahim's '7de Laan' exit after 19 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X