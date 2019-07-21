TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah on bagging two Emmy nods

21 July 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah's show has bagged two Emmy nod this year.
Image: Trevor Noah/Instagram

Mzansi's Trevor Noah keeps on winning at this life game and he's beyond grateful. 

Earlier this week the 2019 Emmy Award nominations were revealed and Trevor Noah's The Daily Show bagged two nods. 

In a behind the scenes video shared on YouTube, Trevor said he's grateful to every single person who has supported the show. 

"I'm eternally grateful to every single person who watches the show, who comes to the show. I never ever not count my blessings, being here...doing this thing. It's wild." 

Trevor also reflected on a time when he wondered whether he would be on the show the next day, poking fun at American TV being so unpredictable. 

Trevor also shared a cute Instagram post about his dog Buddy also being excited about the Emmy nods. 

