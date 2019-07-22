TshisaLIVE

Here's why Red Bull Music Academy closing down is super sad

22 July 2019 - 14:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Black Coffee is among those whose partnership with Red Bull took him far in his career.
After being at the forefront of helping young people reach their dreams in the music world, the Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio are shutting  doors this year.

This is sad news for youngsters with potential who are looking for a platform to take them where the academy took people like DJ Black Coffee.

The closures follow the company’s decision to part ways with consultancy Yadastar, which spearheaded both operations.

The news is heartbreaking for the following reasons:

• It gave upcoming artists a chance to enhance their skills.

• It hosted some of the coolest concerts that showcased raw talent.

• It gifted Mzansi and the world with some of the finest artists, among them DJ Black Coffee, Langa Mavuso and Nasty C, or worked with them to make magic.

Here are a few examples:

Black Coffee gave a cool lecture in partnership with them.

Nasty C recently did this cool campaign with them.

Before Langa Mavuso blew up, the Red Bull Studios' BTM was his home.

