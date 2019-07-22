Johnny Clegg to be honoured with public memorial service

Friends, family and fans are expected to gather to pay tribute to fallen icon Johnny Clegg at a public memorial service on Friday.

Clegg, who died at his Johannesburg home on July 16 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, was laid to rest a day later at a private funeral service.

Over the weekend, Clegg's family released a statement announcing details of the memorial service in his honour. It will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 12.30pm.

"Admission to the memorial service is free but in order to reserve a seat please collect your ticket at any Computicket outlet from Sunday, July 21. There will also be an unreserved standing area," read a part of the statement.

Just days after his dad's death, well-known musician Jesse Clegg spoke out about his pain.

"You have inspired me both as a musician and as a man, and given me the tools to live a meaningful life. I will miss you deeply and struggle to imagine a world without you. But I am comforted to know that your wisdom and compassion lives on in all of us. Hamba kahle dad, be at peace. You have done so much and we honour you."

In a statement issued last week the Clegg family requested that fans make donations to The Click Foundation instead of sending or laying flowers.