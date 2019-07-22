Kay Sibiya welcomes baby boy: When I looked him in his eyes I saw God
Kay Sibiya and his girlfriend, Judie Sbahle Kama, have welcomed their bundle of joy and Kay couldn't help but gush on Instagram about the love that filled him at the sight of his little prince.
The actor recently announced that he was set to join the daddy's club, as he and Judie were doing the final countdown to welcoming a baby boy.
Kay has now announced that the little one arrived on Saturday, July 20 at 4.35pm.
"My heart is full... what manner of love is this? I have never felt anything like this. I saw God... I saw God, held him in my hands and I was born again. My King has arrived. When I looked him in his eyes I saw God and fell hopelessly in love with him. I held the tangible proof of his love, you are the manifestation of God’s Glory on earth!" Kay wrote.
While the couple is yet to share a full snap of their baby boy, they sneaked a preview.
Even though Kay usually keeps his personal life to himself, the actor wanted the world to know that he's a taken man and introduced his woman to Mzansi on Instagram last year.
When announcing the great news, Judie penned a sweet love letter to her then-unborn prince.
"I look forward to your birth when I can kiss your skin, but for now I will just smile, as I feel you play within. No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside," read part of the letter.
Judie also wrote a heartfelt post to express her appreciation for Kay.
"You have been nothing but an amazing, supportive partner. You have bestowed me with the biggest source of happiness and I pray our son grows to be as smart, brave, strong and as handsome as you," she said.
Congratulations guys!