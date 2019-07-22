WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947

Two weeks after being axed from Metro FM, DJ Fresh has confirmed that fans can catch him on Primedia's 947 from August 1.

Fresh made the exciting announcement on Monday morning by sharing a video on Instagram.

In it, he can be heard jovially asking a representative from 947 for a gig.

"Hey chommie, it's DJ Fresh, Thato, the Big Dawg. So I need a radio gig, I've got five kids to feed and a plot to pay off."

Fresh is set to host the afternoon show, weekdays from 3pm until 7pm.