All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are'
Social media was abuzz on Monday with congratulatory messages, following the news that veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh would be joining the lineup on 947.
Fresh, who was recently fired from Metro FM, will be hosting the drive time show, come August 1.
He announced the news in a video produced to introduce the new slot.
Fresh was suspended in June for his use of foul language in response to a listener live on air.
The public broadcaster then made the announcement that it was terminating his contract a month later.
Among those congratulating Fresh were celebrities and fans, including Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau, Kuli Roberts and Hulisani Ravele.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
We go wherever you are. Hello @947 we are HERE!!!!!!!!!!! 🥂🍾🥂🍾🔥 https://t.co/RGAeECLHVn— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 22, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣 I hope so!!!! We ❤️ 947 because we ❤️ Fresh!! Congratulations guys!!! Can’t wait to tune in. 🥂🍾🤷🏽♀️💕 https://t.co/9NdwyXZBoM— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 22, 2019
“Look at God.” Shout out @DJFreshSA pic.twitter.com/KYTMRg87QL— Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) July 22, 2019
Yoh bagaetsho! Even Berra!!! I've just been told gore international @MantsoePout and @DJFreshSA day is actually from 3pm - 7pm. Mara God loves us hey?! Let's all arrive promptly ka 2:55pm to get front row seats neh?! 1 AUGUST 2019 kuyoze kuse!!!— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) July 22, 2019
A fresh Monday!!!! @DJFreshSA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 congrats pic.twitter.com/EFkKgZ7oc5— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 22, 2019
And just like that @947 became the biggest radio station in SA with both @Anele and @DJFreshSA on their line up. Sjoe. Congratulations— Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) July 22, 2019
YAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS!!!!!!! IT’S OFFICIAL!!! @DJFreshSA @947!!!! 😭🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Welcome Daddy Tjop!!!! 💃🏾🎊🍾🥂#947LovesYou pic.twitter.com/1b7vOOZ0nA— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) July 22, 2019
@DJFreshSA Longer hours tooo!!!!! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) July 22, 2019
Congratulations Pops!!!!@947 @Anele WOAH! Lengends on one Station. LEGGGGGO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y5ljn7anny
Congratulations @947 and Big Dawg, @DJFreshSA 🥂 I did not see this move coming.....but it makes total music radio sense!! The listeners are the real winners with #FreshOn947— BrownSugar 🇿🇦 (@UrsulaChikane) July 22, 2019
Congrats to @DJFreshSA ! He will be my colleague at our sister stations @947 from August. AYEYE! Looking forward to listening to you on 947 doing Drive 3pm to 7pm, Big Dawg! Welcome to the Primedia family.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) July 22, 2019