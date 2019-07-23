TshisaLIVE

All the love for DJ Fresh and his new 947 gig: 'We go wherever you are'

23 July 2019 - 14:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Image: DJ Fresh via Instagram

Social media was abuzz on Monday with congratulatory messages, following the news that veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh would be joining the lineup on 947.

Fresh, who was recently fired from Metro FM, will be hosting the drive time show, come August 1.

He announced the news in a video produced to introduce the new slot.

WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947

DJ Fresh has a new gig on 947.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fresh was suspended in June for his use of foul language in response to a listener live on air.

The public broadcaster then made the announcement that it was terminating his contract a month later.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

