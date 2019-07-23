Controversies and comebacks: 5 articles on Jub Jub
If there's anyone who knows how to make a comeback, it's rapper and ex-convict Jub Jub.
The musician, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, has been dominating news headlines following the success of the controversial TV show Uyajola 9/9.
The show, which is a spin-off of the US programme Cheaters, exposes infidelity in relationships.
Here are five must-read articles on Jub Jub:
Learning the hard way
In 2018, Jub Jub and other celebrities joined forces with the Gauteng government to reduce the alarming number of fatalities on our roads.
This was years after he and his co-accused were convicted of culpable homicide in 2012. The two were drag racing in Protea North, Soweto, in March 2010 when they crashed into a group of schoolkids, killing four and seriously injuring two others.
Uthando Noxolo
Also in 2018, he made his first appearance as a presenter on Uthando Noxolo.
The Moja Love (DStv channel 157) show is about mending broken relationships, by forgiving those who’ve wronged you and asking forgiveness of those you’ve wronged.
Baby mama drama
In June, Jub Jub was accused of physically abusing his child's mother, singer Kelly Khumalo.
Kelly appeared on MTV's Behind The Story, where she made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with him. She added that she did not need the musician’s help in raising their son.
'Fixing the country'
Since the beginning of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub has proven that the culprit is usually right under your nose - either a sibling or a close friend is often the one caught meddling in relationships.
The controversial show came under fire several times, including getting backlash from viewers after Jub Jub posted a video speaking about Xhosa people.
Making music
Earlier this month, Jub Jub jumped on a track with musician Dr Malinga - two years after releasing a music video for his song Ke Kopa Tshwarelo (please forgive me).
In the song, Malinga says Jub Jub is troubling women and men by following them around with cameras.