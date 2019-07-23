Controversies and comebacks: 5 articles on Jub Jub

If there's anyone who knows how to make a comeback, it's rapper and ex-convict Jub Jub.

The musician, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, has been dominating news headlines following the success of the controversial TV show Uyajola 9/9.

The show, which is a spin-off of the US programme Cheaters, exposes infidelity in relationships.

Here are five must-read articles on Jub Jub:

Learning the hard way

In 2018, Jub Jub and other celebrities joined forces with the Gauteng government to reduce the alarming number of fatalities on our roads.

This was years after he and his co-accused were convicted of culpable homicide in 2012. The two were drag racing in Protea North, Soweto, in March 2010 when they crashed into a group of schoolkids, killing four and seriously injuring two others.