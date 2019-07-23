DJ Maphorisa: DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades!

After months of speculation over the state of DJ Maphorisa and new amapiano sensation Kabza de Small's work relationship Maphorisa has come out to shut down haters and "clear his name".

Weeks after Maphorisa was dragged on social media with tweeps saying he's "capitalising" on Kabza's fame and using him to ride his wave. DJ Maphorisa took to Twitter on Monday, after keeping mum on the matter, to let people know that the hate won't stop his shine.

"Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me) saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?" the DJ asked.

Most people will tell you that anything that DJ Maphorisa touches turns to gold, and the DJ recently came out to claim that statement, calling himself a genius and finally addressing all the "haters" who have been dragging him based on speculation that he uses young talent then discards it.

"DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades," he said.