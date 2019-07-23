TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa: DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades!

23 July 2019 - 13:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Maphorisa has finally addressed the Kabza de Small speculation.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

After months of speculation over the state of DJ Maphorisa and new amapiano sensation Kabza de Small's work relationship Maphorisa has come out to shut down haters and "clear his name". 

Weeks after Maphorisa was dragged on social media with tweeps saying he's "capitalising" on Kabza's fame and using him to ride his wave. DJ Maphorisa took to Twitter on Monday, after keeping mum on the matter, to let people know that the hate won't stop his shine.

"Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me) saying  I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?" the DJ asked.

Most people will tell you that anything that DJ Maphorisa touches turns to gold, and the DJ recently came out to claim that statement, calling himself a genius and finally addressing all the "haters" who have been dragging him based on speculation that he uses young talent then discards it.

"DJs hate me, that's cool because I'm a jack of all trades," he said.

Some of the issues that led social media users to question Maphorisa's motives, was a story published on Sowetan Live, where Kabza's previous label boss alleged that the young artist had breached his contract for the second time when he produced and released an EP with DJ Maphorisa this year.

"On or about April 26 this year I learnt that Kabza De Small produced songs that were supposed to be released under Maphorisa's stable, Blaqboy Music, and tried to release them through Platoon and iTunes. I wrote to these platforms and asked them not to release the songs and gave them reasons and they agreed not to," he said.

Maphorisa has not commented directly on the allegations, however, fans seem to think that Maphorisa's tweets are indirectly aimed at the previous label boss among others.

Here's the music of the song that has caused all the commotion.

