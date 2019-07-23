Gqom vs amapiano: Distruction Boyz slam 'useless' comparison

Goldmax explained that since their breakthrough in 2017 with Omunye, the duo has been exposed to all kinds of music - and to the power of music in bringing people together.

Thanks to gqom, they have performed all over the word, including Europe and Canada. Last year they even performed at the prestigious Sonar music festival in Barcelona, Spain, after being recommended by US producer Diplo.

They said all this exposure made them realise that comparisons are pointless and that when it comes down to it, good music speaks for itself.

"Music will always stand up for itself. When people love it and if they relate to it, it will be popular because the people make the hit songs. As artists we create great music, but it is the audience that determines if that song is a hit. There's no space for useless comparisons; just listen to the music!"

The name of their latest single is Sinenkani, meaning "we are stubborn". The Boyz explained that this was to send a message that no matter how many people declare that gqom is dead, they will never stop making gqom hits.