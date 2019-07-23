IN MEMES | 'Does Lehasa always have to win?' ask annoyed Skeem Saam viewers
Mantuli is now the prime target of Lehasa and Lelo's evil schemes and tweeps can't help but feel sorry for her.
Skeem Saam viewers have noticed how Lehasa and Lelo always seem to crush the people who come against them. Fans thought of how Sonti was defeated and imagined just how bad the situation will be for Mantuli.
It doesn't help that Mantuli is stubborn and still thinks she is the star, despite the increasing odds against her.
Lehasa and Lelo decided that they were going to focus on making Mantuli regret ever waging war against them. They have a whole plan that must eventually end with Mantuli and her children being homeless, all in the name of teaching her lesson.
As it stands, the pair have the power and the money to make it happen, which is exactly why tweeps are scared on Mantuli's behalf.
They had just the right memes:
Lehasa and Lelo deserve each of other- they are both not okay upstairs. Wanting to put MaNtuli and her family on the streets- when they literally have no money 🤨#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/aDNmLvUtTl— Ruth_B (@RuthBCurious) July 19, 2019
Lehasa never looses, and everyone does. It's boring!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/z8kSvcMnYL— T A N I E L ❁ (@ta_ni_el) July 22, 2019
The 3 ninjas are coming for lehasa😂😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/D4TvabJjF8— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) July 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam and then Lehasa and Lelo pic.twitter.com/XdsDCQwnae— July 27🎂🎉 (@Ramorwalo_P) July 22, 2019
I don't know why but I just have this huge support for Lehasa and Lelo I just love them #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DeYVjlGLSv— #HireAGraduate (@tondiemabilu) July 22, 2019
Mantuli should deny been on the video after all no one saw her eyes #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/p8IQnOKOq6— Ivyn (@IvynDombo) July 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam when did Lehasa and Lelo make peace?? pic.twitter.com/Fsebebl4z3— OMILLY NDHLOVU (@OmillyN) July 22, 2019
This fake relationship ya Lelo le Lehasa is annoying me so much #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VhTfFvZZQ8— Mira Bikitsha (@MsMiraBikitsha) July 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam @SkeemSaam3 Mantuli is in for some long rough ride with these two😔 pic.twitter.com/eKuDAbZRQh— Im here for likes💓 (@MMM2GI) July 22, 2019
#SkeemSaam The chickens have come home to roost Mrs X pic.twitter.com/TdwIkGH9dk— SIMON (@tp_sithole) July 22, 2019