IN MEMES | 'Does Lehasa always have to win?' ask annoyed Skeem Saam viewers

Mantuli is now the prime target of Lehasa and Lelo's evil schemes and tweeps can't help but feel sorry for her.

Skeem Saam viewers have noticed how Lehasa and Lelo always seem to crush the people who come against them. Fans thought of how Sonti was defeated and imagined just how bad the situation will be for Mantuli.

It doesn't help that Mantuli is stubborn and still thinks she is the star, despite the increasing odds against her.

Lehasa and Lelo decided that they were going to focus on making Mantuli regret ever waging war against them. They have a whole plan that must eventually end with Mantuli and her children being homeless, all in the name of teaching her lesson.

As it stands, the pair have the power and the money to make it happen, which is exactly why tweeps are scared on Mantuli's behalf.

They had just the right memes: