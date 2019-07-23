TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba gushes about her family: I'm literally passed hand to hand

23 July 2019 - 11:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Linda Mtoba has emphasised the importance of having a support system when pregnant.
Actress Linda Mtoba has emphasised the importance of having a support system when pregnant.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

Linda Mtoba is doing the final countdown towards welcoming her bundle of joy with her hubby Steven and she's shared that as the journey gets harder she's never been more grateful to have a support system around her. 

Linda took to Twitter to share a little bit of what her body is going through as she prepares to give birth and how all the things her family does for her have been the greatest gift.

"One thing I'd say pregnancy requires the most is support from all angles," she said.

She shared that everybody was rallying together to make sure she got everything she needed.

Nearing the end of the pregnancy journey, most pregnant women will attest that it's one of the hardest things a woman goes through and Linda validated this, adding that the only way to improve it is if you have all hands on deck to help you when necessary.

"I'm literally passed hand to hand to make sure I'm ok, and that's my life every day. Yesterday I was with my second family I only got up to wee, if they could do it for me I'm pretty sure they would. Support & love."

'Our love personified': Linda Mtoba announces pregnancy!

Ncaw! Linda and Steven are expecting!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Linda said she super grateful that her baby, whom she's nicknamed Baby Bean, would come into such a warm environment that is full of love.

"It brings me such joy, my heart overflows with gratitude," she said.

MORE

Here's why Red Bull Music Academy closing down is super sad

The platform will be sorely missed by all the hopefuls!
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Gqom vs amapiano: Distruction Boyz slam 'useless' comparison

"There's no space for useless comparisons; just listen to the music!"
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Lootlove is determined to work on herself, no matter how 'painful' it is

"Thank God I'm a mother," says Lootlove.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'The power is in our hands,' roar SA celebs at Nigerian tweep

Trying to compete was a bad move...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee calls out trolls for dragging Lady Zamar over her acne TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X