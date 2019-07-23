TshisaLIVE

Lootlove is determined to work on herself, no matter how 'painful' it is

23 July 2019 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lootlove has shared some of the gifts that came with motherhood.
Image: Instagram/LootLove

Motherhood has changed Lootlove and helped her realise that she needs to work on herself - something she previously took for granted.

The Metro FM presenter, who gave birth to twin girls a few months ago, has been sharing her experiences of motherhood. She recently spoke out about how she had to go through the journey of healing from everything that has hurt her in the past - if not for herself then for her babies' sake.

"Whatever needs healing, whatever pain, trauma, anything that made me shrink myself and dim my light? We are working on it! Digging it all out! No matter how excruciatingly painful!" she said.

"There is no other option. I must heal. I must find myself on the other side. No matter what."

Loot shared how grateful she is for the experience.

"Thank God for the journey I’m on. Thank God I’m a mother. The gifts my girls came with? The calm, the love, the joy. What an honour."

Meanwhile, Loot is outchea just making mamahood look all kinds of amazing. Looks like her inner glow up is also reflecting on the outside!

Share the secret, sis...

