TshisaLIVE

Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist

23 July 2019 - 14:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nicole Nyaba is going into music making.
Nicole Nyaba is going into music making.
Image: Via Instagram

It's been a while since Nicole Nyaba broke the internet with her sexy snaps or made a callout on the social media streets about her club whereabouts, which left her fans slightly concerned.

So Nicole came out to explain her absence and it's tied to music.

"I apologise for not addressing this sooner but I haven't hosted parties or events since Feb. I had spoken to my previous manager about taking a break in March and eventually I quit later. I've decided to be an artist and separate myself from hosting gigs because I believe in giving my all to whatever I choose," she said in her statement.

Nicole has said previously that she's interested in music, although at the time she didn't commit to leaving the club hosting life she's become synonymous with.

However, she recently shared a snippet of what fans can expect from her and it sounds like she's headed the Cardi B/New School trap music route.

View this post on Instagram

🌍Music Coming Soon! 🎼 Outfit : @kandyboi.co

A post shared by 👑 COCO (@nicolenyabaofficial) on

Nicole thanked everyone who had given her a chance in their clubs as a host and said she's looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

Read the statement below:

Steve Hofmeyr guilty of ‘harassing’ old SA flag artist: here's what you need to know

Steve Hofmeyr has been found guilty of harassing old SA flag activist.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

IN MEMES | 'Does Lehasa always have to win?' ask annoyed Skeem Saam viewers

Skeem Saam viewers disappointed that Lehasa come out on top again
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Lootlove is determined to work on herself, no matter how 'painful' it is

"Thank God I'm a mother," says Lootlove.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house

Zodwa not only got a chance to bath but also got a prayer from the fam
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Fresh confirms he's headed to 947 TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu takes a bath at a random person's house TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy' TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee calls out trolls for dragging Lady Zamar over her acne TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fancy 'a dare'? Man drives car into KZN sea
'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
X