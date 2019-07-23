Nicole Nyaba's changing careers: I quit being a club host, I wanna be an artist

It's been a while since Nicole Nyaba broke the internet with her sexy snaps or made a callout on the social media streets about her club whereabouts, which left her fans slightly concerned.

So Nicole came out to explain her absence and it's tied to music.

"I apologise for not addressing this sooner but I haven't hosted parties or events since Feb. I had spoken to my previous manager about taking a break in March and eventually I quit later. I've decided to be an artist and separate myself from hosting gigs because I believe in giving my all to whatever I choose," she said in her statement.

Nicole has said previously that she's interested in music, although at the time she didn't commit to leaving the club hosting life she's become synonymous with.

However, she recently shared a snippet of what fans can expect from her and it sounds like she's headed the Cardi B/New School trap music route.