SA dancer Motsi Mabuse joins Strictly Come Dancing UK judging panel

Mzansi's very own Motsi Mabuse is flying the flag high and has just bagged a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel.

The news was revealed by the UK Press Association on Monday night.

Motsi, who grew up in Mzansi and studied at the University of Pretoria, was set to work in her family's law firm but the dancing bug bit.

She has been a judge on Germany's version of Strictly, Let's Dance since 2011. Motsi will replace Dame Darcey Bussell who announced her exit in April after seven years on the show.

"I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can't wait to get started!," Motsi said on Instagram.

She thanked her husband, family and dance school team for their support.